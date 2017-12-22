Rail services to and from Portsmouth cancelled because of staff shortage

MORE than 20 rail services to and from Portsmouth have been hit by cancellations or alterations today.

Travel provider South Western Railway has made extensive changes to its services in and out of the city because of a shortage of train crew.

Some of today's services which are set to be affected. Picture: South Western Railway

The adjustments affect 21 services until 6.44pm and rail users are advised to check the status of their journey before they travel.

It comes on the final day of a public South Western Railway consultation, through which service users can have their say on the firm’s plans to make major changes to its network next year.

Customers who face delays of more than 15 minutes on South Western Railway trains today can claim ‘delay repay’ through the firm’s website.

To see if your journey is affected, click here.