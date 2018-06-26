Railway woes hit journeys

Have your say

RAIL passengers faced a day of misery yesterday due to a string of incidents, including track circuit and level crossing failures.

South Western Railway warned passengers that services across the whole network may be cancelled, delayed or revised, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

Incidents included a person being struck by a train between Basingstoke and Eastleigh, track circuit failures at Fratton, Haslemere, Milford, Winchfield, Netley and Hook, and level crossing failures in a number of areas.

To ease congestion, services from Portsmouth towards Guildford were not calling at some stations, while trains between London Waterloo and Exeter/Salisbury were terminating and starting at Basingstoke.