REGIONAL: Basingstoke road closed after serious bus crash

A serious crash involving a bus has caused a road near Basingstoke to be closed.

The accident happened on the B3400 Andover Road in the village of Oakley and the road is closed in both directions.

Hampshire Police are warning motorists to ‘avoid the area’ this afternoon.

In a tweet, the force said: ‘We're currently dealing with a serious road collision in Oakley involving a bus.

‘It has happened on the B3400, Andover Road, in Oakley, which is currently closed in both directions.

‘Please avoid the area at this time. We will update when we have more information.’

