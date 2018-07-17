REGIONAL: Man dies after scooter slams into tree

Have your say

POLICE have confirmed a man died when he crashed his scooter into a tree earlier this month.

Michael Walsh crashed into a tree in Sickles Lane, Bordon, at 7pm on Saturday, July 7.

The 26-year-old, of Wick Street, in Wick, near Littlehampton, later died of his injuries.

Hampshire police said investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ‘ongoing’.

Witnesses are being urged to call police on 101, quoting 44180255563.

Friends of Mr Walsh have since paid tribute to a ‘funny’ and ‘caring man’ who loved scooters.

In a show of respect, they staged a remembrance ride from Worthing to Littlehampton over the weekend.