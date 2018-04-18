REGIONAL: ‘Serious’ crash closes M3 in both directions

Have your say

DRIVERS are facing ‘long delays’ after a crash closed the M3 in both directions.

The smash took place on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 11 and 12 between Chandlers Ford and Winchester.

Initially the road was blocked just on the northbound route, with Highways England describing the incident as ‘serious’.

Emergency services piled into the scene, with the highway being closed in both directions to allow a team from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to land.

The southbound carriageway has since re-opened. However, two lanes are still blocked northbound, causing delays of up to an hour for motorists, Hampshire traffic service Romanse has warned.

There has been no word on how many people have been injured.