REGIONAL: Two people die in separate train incidents

TWO people have died after being struck by trains in separate incidents near Worthing.

British Transport Police officers were called to Ford station last night at 11.20pm to reports a man had been struck by a train.

A spokesperson said: ‘BTP officers attended but sadly a person was declared dead at the scene.

‘The death is not believed to be suspicious and so we are currently working to prepare a file for the coroner and locate the man’s next of kin.’

Train lines between Barnham and Littlehampton were blocked with tickets being accepted by South Western Railway for services between Havant and London Waterloo.

BTP officers were also called this morning to Durrington station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: ‘We were called at 7.43am to Durrington station to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

‘Officers attended alongside paramedics, but sadly a person has been declared dead at the scene.

‘The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

‘We are now working to establish the person’s identity and locate their next of kin.’

Lines between Worthing and Littlehampton are blocked with tickets being accepted by Stagecoach and Brighton and Hove bus services.