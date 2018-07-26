REGIONAL: Two people in life-threatening condition after double decker bus crash on Hampshire road

A double decker bus crash has left two people in life-threatening condition in hospital.

The accident happened on the B3400 Andover Road, in Oakley near Basingstoke, at around noon today.

A total of 19 people were on the bus at the time of the crash this morning.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) sent ten ambulances as well as an air ambulance to the scene.

Two people have been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, while three others are also seriously injured.

A spokesman for SCAS said: ‘We received multiple 999 calls just before 12.00 today reporting an accident involving a double decker bus on the B3400 Andover Road, Oakley, in Hampshire.

‘In total we sent 10 ambulances, our Hazardous Area Response Team, the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance critical care car, two officers in rapid response vehicles, a silver commander, two tactical advisors, an emergency doctor and a consultant pre-hospital care practitioner to the scene.

‘Working with Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service and Hampshire Police, we were able to assess, triage and care for the large number of people on the bus at the time of the accident.

‘We took two patients with life-threatening injuries to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Southampton; three patients with serious injuries to University Hospital Southampton; six patients with minor injuries were taken to North Hampshire Hospital, Basingstoke; we also took three uninjured children to North Hampshire Hospital as a place of safety because they were unaccompanied on the bus at the time of the accident.

‘A further seven patients were assessed and discharged at the scene as uninjured.

‘The road closure in both directions remains in place between the Dean Gate Pub and Oakley Village and is not expected to be lifted until this evening. Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if possible.’

SCAS have also warned Hampshire residents that due to the serious nature of the crash and the number of ambulances dispatched to the scene it ‘may affect our ability to respond as quickly to patients with less serious illnesses or injuries’.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police added: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious collision involving a double decker bus in Oakley.

‘We were called at midday following the single vehicle collision on the B3400 Andover Road.

‘At the time 19 people were on the bus.

‘The road is closed in both directions between the Deane Gate Inn and Oakley Village.

‘It is expected to remain closed until later this evening, so please avoid the area if possible.

‘Diversions are in place.

‘We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will be working with our partners to ensure the road is opened as quickly as possible.’