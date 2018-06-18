Relief for Portsmouth commuters as this week’s South Western Railway strike is called off

A planned three day strike on South Western Railway in the bitter dispute over the role of guards on trains has been called off.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union were due to walk out on Thursday, threatening disruption on some of the busiest services in the country.

But the action has been suspended following talks between the two sides.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: ‘RMT welcomes the fact that following joint talks with South Western Railway, under the auspices of conciliation service Acas, and subsequent correspondence, adequate progress has been made regarding the dispute over the role of the guard and the extension of driver-only operation.

‘We hope that the talks can continue in a constructive manner and an agreement can be reached.’

RMT members are pressing ahead with a strike on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on Arriva Rail North in the same dispute.