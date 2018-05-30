Road to be closed in Fareham as IFA2 construction continues

COMMUTERS have been told that there will be delays for up to four weeks on a Fareham road, as IFA2 construction work is carried out.

As of Monday, June 4, the National Grid team behind the IFA2 build will be creating a new entrance to the site in Broom Way.

From Monday, June 11 to Friday, June 15, one lane will also be closed from 9.30am until 3.30pm.

In a letter to residents, David Luetchford said: ‘We will put in place temporary traffic lights with a full-time operator to manage the single lane of traffic in this period.

‘To minimise the impact on the local community, we have planned for these works to be carried out in such a way to reduce the duration of the lane closure that will be needed to be in place.

‘Thank you in advance for bearing with us during this work.’

The footpath that runs along Broom Way will also be diverted while the work is taking place.