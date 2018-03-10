ROAD WATCH: Here are the major routes in this area with roadworks this week

The Highways Agency has released a round-up of where repairs and resurfacing will be taking place this week.

M27 junction 11 Fareham: resurfacing

The resurfacing of a section of the M27 eastbound carriageway near junction 11 continues. The M27 eastbound carriageway will be closed from junction 9 to junction 11 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday. A diversion will be in place via the A27.

M27 junction 12 Portsmouth: bridge refurbishment and barrier replacement

The long-term work to replace old sections of the safety barrier and refurbish a bridge at the junction 12 Paulsgrove Interchange continues. Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place on both carriageways of the M27 and A27 between Farlington and Port Solent until April.

The A27/M27 westbound carriageway will be closed from the A2030 Eastern Road junction to M27 junction 12 overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday. A diversion will be in place via Eastern Road (A2030), Havant Road, Southampton Road and the M27 junction 12 link.

M27 junctions 3 to 4 Southampton: resurfacing

Work to resurface sections of the east and westbound carriageways continues this week. The M27 westbound carriageway will be closed from junction 5 (Eastleigh) to junction 3 (Southampton) overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Wednesday 28 March. A diversion will be in place via Stoneham Way, the A27 and A3057.

A3(M) junction 2 to 1 Horndean, Hampshire: resurfacing

Resurfacing work on a section of the northbound carriageway finishes this week. The A3(M) northbound carriageway will be closed from junction 2 to junction 1 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday. A diversion will be in place via the B2149 Dell Piece West, the A3 Portsmouth Road and London Road.

A27 Warblington, Hampshire: drainage

Work on the drainage system at the Warblington junction starts this week. The eastbound entry slip road at the A259 Warblington junction will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 March. A diversion will be in place via the Langstone junction.

M271 Southampton, Hampshire: drainage

Work on the drainage system along the M271 starts this week. The northbound exit slip road at junction 1 (Lordshill) will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Wednesday. A diversion will be in place via the M27 roundabout and return.