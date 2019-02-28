RESURFACING works will bring three weeks of closures and diversions to the main route on and off Hayling Island.

Hampshire County Council will take its multi-million-pound Operation Resilience investment scheme to Langstone Road today.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place as Hampshire Highways make ‘essential improvements’ between 9pm and 6am tonight and throughout March.

The route will also be fully closed for tree nights – Monday, March 4, Tuesday, March 5 and Thursday, March 7 – with a ‘short’ diversion route put in place during this time.

Langstone Road also underwent minor carriageway repair works last week.

Councillor Rob Humby, the council's executive member for environment and transport, said: ‘Looking after Hampshire’s extensive road network is one of our top priorities. Our planned maintenance programme, Operation Resilience, is a long-term strategy designed to ensure Hampshire’s road network is more resilient to the impact of heavy traffic and weather.

‘The programme sees an additional investment of £10m each year and our engineers will consider the most appropriate treatments to extend the life of road surfaces while at the same time getting the best value for money.

‘These essential works have been carefully planned, and I would like to reassure local residents that we will do all we can to minimise disturbance and disruption. Please bear with us while the resurfacing is carried out.’

Hampshire drivers who spot potholes and road defects are advised to report them to the council, by visiting hants.gov.uk/transport/roadmaintenance/roadproblems