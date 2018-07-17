Safety demands made after death of man hit by train in Fareham 

CALLS have been made to bolster safety measures at a bridge over a railway line after a man was hit by a train.

British Transport Police confirmed yesterday that a 27-year-old man from Southampton was killed when he was struck by a train on Monday evening.

The tragedy happened at 6.12pm, close to the Gudge Heath Lane bridge – which has since become the focus of a new safety plea.

Councillor Pam Bryant represents Fareham North and is urging Network Rail to assess whether any improvements can be made to the bridge to improve safety.

Cllr Bryant said: ‘This is an absolutely tragic situation.

‘One has to look at all the circumstances first .

‘But none of us like to hear things like that happening so close to home.

‘He was such a young person, that hits home even harder – I can think of him as my grandchild.

‘It’s a waste of life.’

Asked if safety should be improved, Cllr Bryant added ‘It would be worth Network Rail looking into this.

‘If it was intentional then people will always find a way round but if it was a pure accident then yes, I think it that safety issues should be looked into.’

Police are not sure how the man came to be on the tracks and have launched an investigation into the situation.

Reacting to the news, Tory council leader Councillor Sean Woodward said the situation was tragic but claimed if would be hard to keep people, intent of getting onto the tracks, away.

He said: ‘Things like this are terribly sad.

‘But there are thousands and thousands of miles of railway track so no, you cannot do anything to stop people getting onto them if they really want to,’

A spokesman for Network Rail said: ‘We are open to discussing the matter with Fareham Borough Council in the future, but while things are being investigated it's important to wait for the outcome of that.'

As previously reported, the incident caused delays to train services between Fareham and Southampton Central as emergency services workers attempted to help the injured male.

South Coast Ambulance Service attended with a hazardous area response team, an ambulance and paramedic team leader in a rapid response car.

However, transport police have said the man died at the scene.

A spokesman said: ‘His family have been informed and we continue to make enquiries as to how he came to be on the tracks’

Tributes have since poured out on Facebook for the man, who has not been identified. Carer Paula Salkeld said: ‘Poor man rip may u be at peace now xxxx.’