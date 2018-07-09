Scooter rider dies in Hampshire crash

A MAN has died after a crash in Hampshire.

Police officers are investigating a fatal collision in Sickles Lane, Bordon, after a scooter left the road and collided with a tree just after 7pm on Saturday.

The rider, a 26-year-old man from Littlehampton, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44180255563.