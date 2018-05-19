Sections of M27 and A27 to be closed next week for roadworks

Have your say

SECTIONS of two of the city’s major roads will be closed from Monday as works are carried out.

On the M27, engineers will continue to be replacing old sections of safety barrier and refurbishing a bridge at the Paulsgrove Interchange, at junction 12.

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be put in place between Farlington and Port Solent until Friday, June 1 as a result of the maintenance.

Additionally, the A27 and M27 westbound carriageway linking Hilsea and junction 12 will be closed overnight on weekdays for two weeks – between 10pm and 6am.

A diversion will be put in place via the A27.

At junction 11 of the M27, near Fareham, resurfacing work on the westbound carriageway will also take place on Monday night.

The section from junction 11 to junction 9 will be closed from 9pm until 6am on Tuesday morning.