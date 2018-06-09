Shock as man dies in Portsmouth motorbike crash

People have told of their shock at a fatal motorbike crash in the heart of Portsmouth city centre.

A 20-year-old man from Havant was riding a Yamaha motorbike in Winston Churchill Avenue when he came off his bike in a crash this morning.

A man has died after a motorbike crash in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth. Picture: David George

Police were called at around 1am, but said the man died on his way to hospital.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist, 20, dies in Portsmouth city centre crash

Nabila Choudary, 24, from Portsmouth, was walking along the road today.

She said: ‘I thought this was a fairly safe road – I’ve never seen anything like this happen around here.

‘I have lived here for 10 years and have never heard of any sort of fatal incident on this road before.

‘It’s really sad that somebody has lost their life in an accident like this though – it’s a shame that something like this has happened.’

The crash happened outside Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, with police signs now on the road appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police are now searching for the rider of a blue motorbike who ‘appeared to be travelling with the Yamaha motorcycle’.

Sergeant Rik Grant said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who has any information that could help our investigation.

‘In particular, we would like to speak to the rider of a blue coloured motorcycle who appeared to be travelling with the Yamaha motorcycle.’

Call police on 101, quoting Operation Variant, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.