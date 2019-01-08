Shoreham Airshow pilot Andy Hill to stand trial next week after disaster which killed 11 men

Have your say

THE pilot from the Shoreham Airshow crash tragedy is due to stand trial next week.

Andy Hill, who was flying the Hawker Hunter aircraft that tragically crashed in August 2015, denies 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, Hertfordshire also denies a charge of endangering an aircraft under air navigation laws.

He had been performing at the popular airshow when 11 men were killed as his jet crashed onto the A27 more than three years ago.

Hill was seriously injured but survived the crash after being thrown from the aircraft.

One man who died was 26-year-old cyclist Richard Smith, who had worked at a bike shop in Cosham before moving to Hove.

He had been out cycling with his friend Dylan Archer, 42 from Brighton, when the crash occurred. Mr Archer also died.

Speaking at a pre-trial hearing at the Old Bailey today, Judge Andrew Edis, said the trial would address whether Hill was ‘at fault’.

The other nine men who died as a result of the crash were Maurice Abrahams, 76, of Brighton, Anthony Brightwell, 53, of Hove, Matthew Grimstone, 23, of Brighton, Matthew Jones, 24, of Littlehampton, James Graham Mallinson, 72, of Newick, Daniele Polito, 23, of Goring, Mark Reeves, 53,of Seaford, Jacob Schilt, 23, of Brighton and Mark Trussler, 54, of Worthing.