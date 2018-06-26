South Western Railway services massively disrupted between London and Portsmouth after ‘small electrical fire’

Have your say

Commuters are facing travel chaos this evening as train services between London and Portsmouth face massive disruption.

South Western Railway are advising customers to avoid London Waterloo and use alternative routes that avoid the station tonight.

National Rail say disruption is expected until the end of service after a ‘small electrical fire’ under an earlier train is causing widespread chaos on the line.

Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 80 minutes or revised.

On their website South Western say: ‘Earlier today we were made aware of a small electrical fire under a train between Surbiton and Weybridge, this blocked both lines heading away from London for some time, causing a lot of congestion around London.

‘The fire has now been safely put out, and engineers have visited the site to attend the affected train, opening both lines.

‘If you require any assistance with your journey, please speak to a member of station staff or use a station help point.

‘We are sorry for the disruption to your journey.’

Tickets will be accepted on:

- Southern Services between Clapham Junction and London Victoria, Epsom and London Victoria as well as London Victoria and Southampton Central

- London Underground services between Wimbledon, Richmond, and London Waterloo,

- London Bus services between Surbiton and London Waterloo by any reasonable route.

- Great Western Railway services by any reasonable route.