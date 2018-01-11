Spring start for £218m M27 smart motorway upgrade

CONSTRUCTION of the smart motorway scheme on the M27 will start this spring after the contract was awarded.

In a joint venture between BAM Nuttall and Morgan Sindall, bmJV have won the £218 million contract which will see the M27 between junctions 4 and 11 converted to create a four all lane running dual carriageway, along the 15 mile stretch.

Managing director of highways at Morgan Sindall Paul Gott said: ‘These contracts mark the start of a prestigious project for bmJV.

‘The established relationship between our two companies enables us to provide the best possible service to enhance the capacity and reliability of the UK’s strategic road network in order to improve journeys for road users.’

The design phase will begin this month with bmJV’s partners, Mott Macdonald SWECO (MMS JV), designing a range of innovative technology solutions, including message signs and signals, CCTV and vehicle detection.

MMS JV contract director John Owens said: ‘We are delighted to have been selected by Highways England to deliver this phase of its smart motorways plan as part of its collaborative delivery framework.

‘Being awarded this latest smart motorways project is testament to the expertise of our transportation team and the quality of our service delivery.’

The contract was awarded under Highways England’s Collaborative Delivery Framework which is part of the largest ever improvements on England’s motorways and A roads.

It comes after Fareham Borough Council leader, Councillor Sean Woodward met with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to discuss Highways England designing the Junction 10 improvements alongside the smart motorway scheme.

Cllor Woodward said: ‘Highways England should design the improvements at Junction 10 and Chris Grayling said to me they are the best body to do it.

In a letter to Cllr Woodward, the transport secretary wrote: ‘In a meeting I agreed Highways England is the best placed body to undertake the scheme.

‘This will ensure the layout and timing of the scheme is compatible with the other projects being carried out on the motorway.’

Cllr Woodward added: ‘It makes complete sense for Highways England to do the scheme because they are already designing the smart motorway which incorporates Junction 10.’

The Junction 10 improvements are a crucial part to the development of Welborne.

Highways England route manager John Henderson said: ‘Highways England is delivering the biggest roads investment for a generation, and is starting work on four multi-million pound upgrades for the Solent before 2021.

‘We are ready to work with the team behind the Welborne development to agree what improvements to junction 10 of the M27 would be needed to help realise their plans.’