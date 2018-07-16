Take to the skies! Rolls-Royce unveil flying taxi at Hampshire airshow

A CONCEPT for a flying taxi has been unveiled by Rolls-Royce at an airshow.

The firm has revealed a concept for an electric vertical take-off and landing (Evtol) taxi at the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire.

The vehicle could transport five people for up to 500 miles at 250mph without being recharged, the company said.

The wings are able to rotate 90 degrees, enabling it to take off or land vertically.

Rob Watson, who heads Rolls-Royce's electrical team, said: ‘Electrification is an exciting and inescapable trend across industrial technology markets and, while the move to more electric propulsion will be gradual for us, it will ultimately be a revolution.

‘Building on our existing expertise in electric technologies and aviation, Rolls-Royce is actively exploring a range of possible markets and applications for electric and hybrid electric flight.

‘As the third generation of aviation begins to dawn, it's time to be pioneers yet again.’