Taxi driver in hospital after Portsmouth bus crash

A TAXI driver has been taken to hospital after a collision with a bus in Paulsgrove.

The crash, which took place in Cavell Drive earlier this afternoon, closed the road while emergency services attended the incident.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We attended a small road traffic collision between a taxi and a bus, after receiving a call at about 3pm.

‘The road was closed for round 40 minutes while we dealt with the incident.

‘The driver of the taxi was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.’