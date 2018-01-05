Teenager dies in late night car crash

Have your say

A TEENAGER has died following a car crash late last night.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident on the southbound A3(M) at Waterlooville.

The emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision between junctions 2 and 3, at 10.40pm.

A blue BMW 2 Series had left the carriageway and collided with a barrier.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Bursledon, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

If you saw what happened or if you saw a blue BMW 2 Series prior to the collision, please get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting 44180005119, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.