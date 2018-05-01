Teenager with serious head injuries dies after A27 collision

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenager who sustained head injuries following a collision has died.

Emergency services were called to the incident between a van and an 18-year-old pedestrian on the A27 westbound at Chichester, close to the junction with the B2144 Shopwhyke Road, at 1.07am today.

The pedestrian, who was living in Chichester, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Southampton Hospital, where he later died.

Sussex police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed events leading up to the collision, the collision itself, or anyone who stopped to offer assistance, to report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Perimeter.