The bypass delays are a big worry, says Rob

A TOP councillor has voiced his disappointment over delays to the Stubbington Bypass.

Cllr Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council, insists the delays could increase costs and jeopardise potential funding.

Cllr Humby said: ‘We have been carefully planning this since we committed to this major road improvement a number of years ago, recognising the importance of this long-standing scheme for local people to ease congestion and improve access to Gosport and to the Daedalus Enterprise Zone.

‘Any delays to the scheme could increase costs and jeopardise existing funding arrangements.

‘Hampshire County Council has made a commitment to the people of Gosport and Stubbington to tackle local traffic problems so that long term plans for development, regeneration and economic prosperity can move forward, and we will do all we can to achieve this.’