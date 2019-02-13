A pair of swans caused a major motorway to be closed in both directions after wandering onto the carriageway.

The birds, one of which was injured, strolled into the middle of the M3 westbound between junction 2 and junction 3 earlier this morning.

Traffic had to be held in both directions as traffic officers worked to escort the swans off the motorway.

One of the birds was unable to take off because it had suffered an injury.

A slip road had to remain closed until a swan rescue team was safely able to catch them and take them away from danger.

Two swans caused cause on the M3 this morning. Picture: Highways England/ Twitter

The M3 has since reopened and the birds have been safely removed.

Highways England say that ‘all lanes now open and running’.

