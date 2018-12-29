This is the exact date work on the £244m M27 smart motorway scheme will begin

WORK on the new M27 smart motorway is due to begin next week.

The Highways Agency has confirmed its conversion of a 15-mile stretch of the road between Junction 4 and Junction 11 will launch on Monday, January 7.

The M25 smart motorway, which Highways England have taken feedback from for the M27 scheme

Over the next two-and-a-half years the work will see the route turned into an ‘all four lanes running’ motorway.

A spokesman for the agency confirmed work would take place during the day, but lane closures would only be set up at night – with three lanes remaining open at any given time.

However, these will be maintained at 50mph for safety and average speed cameras along the route will be switched on when work starts.

Gantries along the motorway will be installed at night.