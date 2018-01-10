Three car collision causing delays on M27

Have your say

DRIVERS are seeing queues of more than 90 minutes on the M27 westbound after a collision.

A crash has taken place at Junction Five in Eastleigh, with traffic tailing back to Junction Nine in Park Gate

All lanes are now open, with the vehicles cleared, but delays will remain for some time.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 4.53pm to reports of a collision on the M27 westbound near to Junction Five.

‘A Renault Clio, Renault 308 and Suzuki Swift were involved.

‘No injuries have been reported.’

According to Highways England there are also delays eastbound, with traffic slowing down as it passes the incident.