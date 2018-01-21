Three people die in Hampshire road incident

Have your say

THREE people have died after a collision on the A339 yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the incident in Lasham, East Hampshire, at 1.40pm yesterday afternoon – at the junction with Station Road.

A 77-year-old woman and 80-year-old man from London both died, as well as a 90-year-old man from Alton.

Three men from Portsmouth, age 25, 23 and 17, have suffered minor injuries, as well as an 87-year-old woman from Alton.

Sergeant Mark Furse said: ‘This is a tragic incident where three people have lost their lives. The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers to help them at this extremely difficult time.

‘We’re working to establish exactly what happened in the lead up to this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and haven’t already made contact with us.’

The next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44180025774.