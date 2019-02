TWO lanes have been blocked on the M27 after a car with a trailer jackknifed.

The trailer, which was transporting another car, has blocked lanes three and four of the M27 westbound between Junction Four for the M3 and Junction Three for the M271 – just before Rownhams Services.

Picture: @ROMANSE

Traffic is backing up past Junction Four, with delays of more than 15 minutes.

