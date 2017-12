Have your say

A SIGNALLING fault is causing rail disruption for commuters this morning, with National Rail saying that it will continue all morning.

An issue at Swanwick station is causing delays of around 10 minutes – which National Rail claims is due to wet weather.

Disruption between Fareham and Southampton Central is set to continue until at least 1pm today.

For more information go to nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions.