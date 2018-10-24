Train lines reopened after Portsmouth to London passengers urged ‘not to travel’ because of signal fault

TRAIN lines have been reopened after a ‘major’ signal fault on a route to London.

The error between Woking and Surbiton left some passengers unable to travel to London Waterloo this morning.

A South Western Railway train. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The line has now been reopened, but Network Rail has apologised to passengers who are expected to face ‘significant disruption’ for the rest of the day as they pass through the stations.

Earlier this morning South Western Railway urged customers who travel from Portsmouth to Waterloo ‘not to travel’ because of the disruption.

But in a statement released this afternoon, Network Rail said: ‘We are sorry to passengers for the ongoing serious disruption on the South Western Railway network today.

‘Our engineers have now fixed the signal fault and all lines have reopened.

‘However, passengers should expect significant disruption through the day as we work hard with South Western Railway to recover the train service.

‘Passengers are urged to follow the travel advice issued by South Western Railway and should check journeys before travelling at southwesternrailway.com or National Rail Enquiries.

‘Passengers should also note that an amended timetable is in place today due to RMT union industrial action.

‘Network Rail would like to thank passengers for their continued patience as work continues to return the service to normal.’