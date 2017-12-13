Train passengers face third day of delays

Have your say

COMMUTERS from Portsmouth have faced a third consevutive day of disruption on the rails after a track problem.

A track circuit failure at Vauxhall in south London led to some lines out of London Waterloo being blocked.

The new problem meant some South Western Railway services were delayed or cancelled.

The operator’s services were crippled on Monday because of a line-side fire outside Waterloo.

Trains were still affected on Tuesday, with cancellations, delays and short formation trains.

Passengers were told the disruption will affect services until 9pm.

‘Network Rail engineers have attended and have determined that there is a requirement to replace some equipment in order to rectify the fault,’ said a statement.