TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Traffic smooth as Portsmouth enjoys a warmer start today

IT’S a fairly warm start to the day for the city.
Temperatures are currently sitting at 7C – six degrees higher than this time yesterday – and are set to peak at 10C by midday.
Wind speeds are low and there is a 10 per cent chance of rain throughout the day.
TRAVEL
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays