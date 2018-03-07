TRAVEL: Crash and broken down vehicles cause congestion woe on M27

Have your say

TWO incidents on the M27 have caused rush-hour congestion for motorists.

A broken down vehicle was reported to police to be blocking traffic close to junction 9 of the M27 near Whiteley at 4.37pm.

At the same time, police say there was a minor collision between a van and motorbike near the junction which added to commuters congestion woes.

The westbound route of the highway was closed briefly to allow recovery of the vehicles, leading to delays.

All lanes have since been re-opened but traffic is still heavy on the route.