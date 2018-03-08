TRAVEL: Double crash causes severe delays on the A27

There are heavy delays on the A27 eastbound following a series of crashes
There are heavy delays on the A27 eastbound following a series of crashes
Share this article
Danceer 'Wayne Sleep salutes the re-launch of the Hayling Ferry serivce in August 2016

Hayling Ferry boss says service ‘can get bigger and better’ with subsidy investment

0
Have your say

SEVERE delays are causing misery for commuters after a pair of crashes clogged up one of the area’s main highways.

Two crashes on the A27 near the Fishbourne Roundabout, near Chichester, are causing delays of up to an hour with three-mile tailbacks.

The incident happened earlier this morning, with one lane of traffic being blocked along the eastbound carriageway. There is also a crash on the westbound route close by.

Traffic is crawling at a sluggish pace from Emsworth to Chichester.

Elsewhere, roads across the Portsmouth area seem clear, with no major incidents reported yet.