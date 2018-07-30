TRAVEL: Ooh la la – a touch of the Med in the English Channel

Annie Lewis reports on the Mediterranean paradise that got lost off northern France, along with all of its culture and cuisine.

Situated 109 nautical miles from white English cliffs and filled with luscious green botanicals, white-roofed mansions and set in a Mediterranean microclimate, you’d be forgiven to think that the Isle of Jersey belonged in a European paradise, not the English Channel.

St Helier Marina, Jersey

On the doorstep of France, Jersey adopts their relaxed lifestyle but predominantly the English language, creating a perfect hybrid of culture, food and scenery. For an island which only has a nine-mile radius, it presents an impressive array of bays, hundreds of authentic restaurants, galloping lines of country lanes and nostalgic history – perfect for anyone and everyone.

You sail in style when travelling on the Condor Liberation. While the aquatic ornament seemed to be making a speedy bee-line for the Channel Islands, its passengers are kitted out with the delicious Bistro Casquets, a fragrant duty free shop and panoramic views to watch from your own designated seat. On the approach to Guernsey, the top deck is the perfect spot to cast a glance over St Peter’s Port, before embarking on the last leg of the journey to St Helier.

After a five-hour journey, docking in to Jersey’s cosmopolitan heart of St Helier provides the perfect opportunity for retail therapy, a well-deserved drink and chance to explore the old town. Armed with every high street shop you could think of, the town’s architecture and appearance would match any Mediterranean hotspot. Therefore, it came as no surprise when I learnt that St Helier was twinned with the Madeira capital of Funchal in 2012.

Roughly 15 minutes from the port was base for the weekend: Hotel Cristina. Situated on a hill in St Aubin, the bar terrace and our balcony room overlooked the gardens and bay for spectacular views of the southern part of the island. While sitting on the terrace, tucking into a cream tea and watching black horses gallop across the sandy shore of St Aubin’s Bay, it was quite hard to believe I was still technically in the United Kingdom. Naturally in Jersey, the staff at Hotel Cristina were as warm and good-humoured as everyone else we met, especially when seagulls were diving for our scones. Some aspects of English life can’t be escaped.

Lavender Farm, St Brlade.

While exploring, it became clear that the Second World War still leaves its footprint on the island. The Jersey War Tunnels provided an accurate account of what life was like during the German occupation of Jersey from 1940-45. The temperature drops instantly as you walk into the underground time tunnel and you’re accompanied by classic jazz music and the sounds of explosions to immerse yourself in the experience. It’s incredible to learn through interactive displays and holographic characters that despite Jersey being completely defenceless after the British abandonment, life on the island sailed smoothly until the collapse of the Nazi regime in 1945. For an island which Churchill stated had ‘no strategic importance’, it holds a complicated story clearly told through the remainder of the tunnels and underground hospital.

Jersey is famous for its lavender, and rightly so. The Lavender Farm in St Brélade is the home to four flowering lavender fields. The site is equipped with a quaint café and the distillery, where lavender is transformed into oils, soaps and perfumes which are sold around the island. The farm is strongly fragranced with the sweet smell of rosemary and lavender, so it’s tricky to leave without smelling like the flower itself.

Portelet Bay in St Brélade, seemed like a hidden escape on the south-western part of the island. With golden sand and clear waters, it’s kept away from the bustle of the busier beaches in St Aubin. After the downhill walk to the shore and therefore the steep climb back to the cliff top, Portelet Inn is a country cottage-turned-pub with an extensive menu and great selection of iced drinks.

Jersey spoils you for choice when it comes to restaurants, bars and cafes. The small island caters for every cuisine, but I repeatedly found myself at classic crêperies. St Malo’s Crêperie in St Helier offered every crêpe combination you could think of and more. Their witty French staff, quick service and outdoor suntrap proved popular with the local ‘Jersey beans’ so I knew I had done something right.

My three-day stay on the island was short but definitely sweet.

The easy, comfortable journey via Condor Ferries, the relaxing stay at Hotel Cristina and the island itself created a perfect package for a relaxing weekend break. Whatever type of holiday person you are and however old you are, Jersey offers something for all the family.