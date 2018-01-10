TRAVEL: Overturned lorry and rail strikes cause misery for commuters

Have your say

AN OVERTURNED lorry is causing delays for motorists in Hampshire this morning.

The heavy goods vehicle has tipped over on the A34, junction 9, at Bullington, near Winchester.

Contents from the lorry’s 44-tonne cargo has spilled out over the carriageway causing delays of more than 40 minutes.

The incident is also affecting bus services in the county, operator Stagecoach has warned.

Firefighters from across Hampshire have already attended the scene and freed the driver, who is being treated by paramedics.

Elsewhere, commuters travelling on the trains can expect further delays to their journey as strike action gets underway.

The lorry is causing chaos for motorists in Hampshire Photo: Hampshire police

Rail union RMT is staging its second set of walkouts this week, following industrial action on Monday which caused chaos on the rail network.

No cancellations have been reported so far on lines running to and from Portsmouth.

However, a revised train timetable is in operation across Portsmouth, Southampton and Basingstoke, South Western Railway warned.

The operator added train services from Salisbury to Southampton, Guildford to Ascot and Virginia Water to Weybridge had been suspended due to the strike.