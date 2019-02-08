PASSENGERS have had a miraculous escape after a double-decker bus was struck by a fallen tree.

Nobody was injured after an incident in Ringwood Road, Poole, after a tree fell through the top of a bus earlier this afternoon.

The bus was struck by a tree earlier this afternoon. Picture: Dorset Police

The news comes as strong winds batter the Solent today, with 55mph winds expected in parts of the region.

Dorset Police has reported that nobody was injured in the incident, but that the road will be closed for quite some time.