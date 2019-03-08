Tributes paid after biker is killed in crash

HEARTFELT tributes have been paid to a teenager who tragically died in a motorbike accident in Gosport yesterday.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that a 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Grange Road yesterday afternoon, close to the junction with Howe Road.

The road was closed off by police after the crash, which took place just before 1pm.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We attended with a rapid response vehicle, ambulance and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.’

On The News’ Facebook page, people paid their tributes to the biker, who has not yet been named.

Jolene Smith said: ‘RIP to one of the nicest, most helpful and polite young lads I knew, you are going to be truly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing you – sending my love and prayers to your family.’

Emily Harris added: ‘RIP to one of the loveliest people I knew by far, loved and cherished by many and always had such a kind heart; sending love to all the family at this sad time.’

Ellen Smith said: ‘RIP to one of the funniest and most thoughtful boys I have met. Going to be missed by so many.’

Rich Sharp said: ‘I rode past the ambulance and saw the bike on the verge.

‘RIP and condolences to the family.’

Others believe something must be done to make the Grange Road area safe, with concerns about the lack of traffic calming measures.

Nearby resident Graham Freer, 75, was diverted around Grange Road by police while travelling yesterday.

He said: ‘It’s a straight road with nothing coming right or left, so I wonder what the cause of the accident was.

‘It is quite a fast road and very open – it’s probably tempting to speed but nobody can say for certain what happened.

‘I’m sorry to hear what happened to the biker, it’s very sad.’

On Facebook, Nick Durning commented: ‘It needs traffic lights. Take the unnecessary ones from ASDA and put them here. Too many accidents at this junction.’

Maz Hill added: ‘The amount of motorcycle accidents I have seen on the particular road and at that junction is crazy. Very sad to see.’

Anyone with info can call 101, quoting 44190080860