Tributes paid to ‘great guy’ motorcyclist from Waterlooville killed in crash with 4x4

HEARTFELT tributes have been paid to a Waterlooville motorcyclist who died after crashing into a 4x4.

Police confirmed the death of the 60-year-old man after an accident on the A272 near Kirdford in Sussex on Sunday afternoon.

He died on Petworth Road after his Yamaha Vmax 1700 motorbike skidded into the opposite carriageway and hit a Jeep Compass.

Sussex police have not released the name of the man – who they said was riding as part of a group at the time of the crash.

People have rallied to pay tribute to him online.

Posting on The News’ Facebook page David Tuckey, from Portsmouth, said: ‘Sad news, may he ride the skies forever.

‘Real shame, he was a great guy.’

Meanwhile, Lisa Drzystek, who has links to Portchester, said: ‘RIP. My heart goes out to him. My dad knew him and he's a biker. Too many bikers getting killed lately.’

The accident on Sunday follows a number of motorcycle crashes in The News’ patch this year.

A Gosport teenager was left in a coma with serious injuries from a collision involving a Ford Transit van, in Waterlooville last month.

Earlier in June, 20-year-old Ryan White from Havant died after coming off his motorbike in Winston Churchill Avenue, close to Portsmouth city centre.

Following the accident at the weekend, Sussex police are working to formally identify the man who died and alert his family.

Facebook user Chris Randall, from Portsmouth, said his ‘heart goes out to his family and friends’.

Meanwhile Kim Benford from Havant and Teresa Lewis from Portsmouth paid tribute after the ‘very sad’ accident.

In a statement after the crash, Sussex police said: ‘A 60-year-old man from Waterlooville in Hampshire, was riding a black Yamaha Vmax 1700 east on the A272 Petworth Road, close to the junction with Wakestone Lane, when he skidded into the opposite carriageway, colliding with a black Jeep Compass.

‘He had been riding as part of a group when the collision occurred about 2.20pm on Sunday.

‘Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 3.07pm.

‘The road was closed for approximately five hours and no other injuries were reported.’

The force is appealing for more information into how the crash happened.

Anyone who saw the accident or has dash cam footage of it is asked to report it by calling Sussex police on 101 quoting Operation Camelford.