AN ACCIDENT led to the closure of two lanes on the M27.

Drivers heading eastbound toward Portsmouth are facing delays of about 40 minutes after a car hit the central reservation between junctions 11 and 12.

The incident occurred near Hilsea – where the M27 becomes the A27 – and was reported after 6am.

Police and a fire crew from Cosham were called to the scene and said no one was injured in the collision, which happened at a low speed.

Two closed lanes were declared fully open just after 7am.