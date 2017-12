Have your say

THE young girl who was hit by a car in Swanmore sustained minor injuries from the incident, say police.

At 3.43pm yesterday, police were called to an incident in New Road, Swanmore – outside Swanmore College – where an 11-year-old girl had been hit by an Audi A4.

Hampshire Constabulary has today confirmed that the girl sustained minor injuries.

Yesterday, South Central Ambulance Service described her as being in a serious but stable condition.

Swanmore College has been approached for comment.