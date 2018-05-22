UPDATE: Boy,9, taken to hospital after jumping from moving car window in Portsmouth

Have your say

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy has been taken to hospital after jumping from a moving car window in Portsmouth.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Milton Road and Velder Avenue and a lane was closed while the incident was dealt with.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 08.18 with the caller reporting an approximately nine-year-old boy had jumped out of a car window as it pulled away from traffic lights at approximately 10mph.

‘Nothing untoward/sinister going on – e.g. he wasn’t trying to escape from someone he didn’t know.’

‘We sent an ambulance to the scene and he has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.’

A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 8.22am to a road traffic incident involving one vehicle on Milton Road.

‘A nine-year-old boy was taken to QA with a minor injury.’