UPDATE: Major delays expected after serious incident closes M27

Have your say

MAJOR delays are set to blight commuters after a serious incident closed the M27 this morning.

The incident has affected junction 8 near Southampton, on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.

Severe delays are building on the route towards Fareham and Portsmouth.

All lanes of the eastbound carriageway have been closed with diversions being set up to try and avoid the incident.

Police said the incident is not a crash but would not confirm what had caused it.

However, a spokeswoman has warned the road will remain closed ‘for some time’ so please and is urging drivers to ‘take an alternative route’.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update as soon as we can,’ she said.

The westbound carriageway is still open.

Romanse has warned of delays of more than an hour for those coming towards Portsmouth.

Highways England has tweeted about the incident and warned drivers to expect delays.

The authority said: ‘Serious incident #M27 eastbound closed within J8 (#Southampton) @HighwaysSEAST are diverting traffic up and over the junction via exit and entry slip roads. Delays are starting to build, with slow moving traffic back to J5 (#Eastleigh).’