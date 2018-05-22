UPDATE: Multi-car collision blocks M27 causing hour-long delays in Portsmouth

Have your say

DRIVERS are facing delays of up to an hour after a multi-car collision in Portsmouth this morning.

Emergency services were called to Junction 12 of the M27 and the M275 for Hilsea after reports of several vehicles involved in an accident.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We received a 999 emergency call at 07.46am with the caller reporting a six car collision at Junction 12 of the M27.

‘Fortunately there was only one patient with minor injuries reported.

‘We sent an ambulance to the scene and that patient was treated and discharged by the ambulance crew.’

A police spokesperson said: ‘There is a four vehicle collision on the Hilsea flyover westbound at the M27.

‘One lane is blocked.

‘One person being treated at the scene.

‘The incident is ongoing.’

ROMANSE have reported all lanes are now open but delays of 50 minutes still remain.