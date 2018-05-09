UPDATE: Person dies after being hit by train

Have your say

A PERSON who was hit by a train has died.

Emergency services dealt with the incident which occurred between Havant and Guildford with all lines currently still blocked.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: ‘A person has sadly died after they were struck by a train close to Milford in Surrey.

‘Officers from BTP and Surrey Police were called to the line at approximately 9.30am today and attended alongside paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

‘Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

‘This incident is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.’

A statement on National Rail’s website read: ‘We have received reports that a person has been struck by a train between Guildford and Havant, meaning that all lines are currently blocked.

‘Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Eastleigh.

‘Disruption is expected until 2pm.’

Passengers can use their tickets on Stagecoach Buses on routes 21 between Portsmouth Harbour / Hilsea and Havant and route 37 between Petersfield and Havant with trains between London Waterloo and Portsmouth diverted via Eastleigh where possible, extending journey times.