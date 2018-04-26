UPDATE: Recovery work continuing after lorry jack-knifes on A27

Have your say

Work is continuing to clear part of the A27 after a lorry jack-knifed across two lanes.

The incident, which has taken place by the Eastern Road slip, has blocked lanes one and two eastbound.

Police and firefighters have attended and are clearing a large diesel spill.

Highways England has said clean-up work is progressing, and traffic is still slow from the M27.

It tweeted: ‘Clean-up work after diesel spillage is progressing...our contractors are treating the road prior to re-opening further lanes on the #A27 eastbound within the #A2030 junction near #Farlington #Cosham...traffic slow from #M27 westbound at J11 towards A27.’

Traffic is tailing back to Junction 11 of the M27, with drivers told to expect considerable delays.

A jack-knifed lorry on the A27 eastbound has bought traffic to a halt. Picture: Highways England

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘It’s a report of a lorry jack-knifed on the A27, it’s by the Farlington turn off.

‘We got this at 11.54am.

‘The lorry is blocking lanes on and two but there’s a third lane there which traffic is getting through.

‘We are there with colleagues from fire.’

He confirmed there were no injuries reported.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the cause of the incident to get in touch by calling 101 referring to incident 319 of today’s date.

A lorry has jack-knifed on the A27 eastbound. Picture: Highways England