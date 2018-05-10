UPDATE: Roads closed due to cyclist and vehicle collision on A27

Have your say

DRIVERS are facing long delays this morning after a cyclist was found seriously injured on the A27.

Police are investigating the incident which occurred on the Chichester by-pass eastbound near the Stockbridge Roundabout at 7.22am.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: ‘His bicycle appeared to have been struck from behind by a vehicle which did not stop.

‘The eastbound carriageway was closed to traffic and diversions set up.

‘Significant delays led to motorists being advised to avoid the area.

‘Anyone who saw what happened to the cyclist or who may have other information is asked to report details online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Redstone.’

Traffic was diverted off the A27 and through Chichester.

Features Editor Chris Owen said: ‘There were queues going back about five miles and I could see six ambulances and I think it was a collision involving several vehicles.’

Sussex Roads Police tweeted the road is likely to be closed for some time and there will be significant delays.