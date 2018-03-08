UPDATE: Triple-crash chaos on the A27 causes major delays

Have your say

TRAFFIC ground to a halt following a triple crash on the A27 earlier this morning.

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash along the highway near the Fishbourne Road about in Chichester.

The incident is causing extensive tailbacks, now stretching about five miles, on the eastbound highway, close to the Havant exit.

Eye witnesses have reported seeing a number of emergency services on the scene, including paramedics, police and firefighters.

One lane is still closed on the road, with the AA’s travel service warning of ‘long delays’ and ‘stop-start’ traffic.

It was the latest in a series of three crashes at the roundabout.

The chaos started shortly after 5.38am on the westbound highway.

Police were called to two separate single-car crashes in the space of just 11 minutes.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘Heavy rain was believed to have caused the vehicles to aquaplane and leave the carriageway, crashing into undergrowth. Both drivers suffered shock.

‘The first incident was reported at 5.38am and involved a blue MG ZR, and the second, involving a silver Peugeot 407. came in at 5.49am. Both cars were heading towards Portsmouth.’

Then, at 6.38am emergency services were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A27 eastbound near the Fishbourne Roundabout, Chichester.

A police spokesman added: ‘Five people from the various vehicles were injured, though none were believed to have been seriously hurt.’

The vehicles involved were a grey Peugeot 308, a white Ford Transit panel van, a red Volkswagen Golf and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The dual carriageway road was partially blocked by debris, causing lengthy traffic delays.