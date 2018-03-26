UPDATE: Witness says M27 crash was ‘one of the worst’ he had ever seen

FIREFIGHTERS have treated two people injured in a dramatic crash on the M27, which one witness desrcibed as ‘one of the worst’ incidents ever seen on the road.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident, between junctions 10 and 11 near Fareham, with one of them flipping over.

Traffic is at a standstill. PHOTO: Highways England

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were alerted to the crash at 8.26am.

Three teams, two from Cosham and one from Fareham, were scrambled to the scene.

The spokesman said: ‘Were were called at 8.26am to a crash involving three vehicles.

‘Nobody was trapped. We gave treatment to two casualties and made the scene safe.’

Gosport man Mark Robinson witnessed the aftermath of the crash and described it as ‘one of the worst’ he had ever seen.

The 32-year-old call centre worker said: ‘I was on my motorbike trying to get to work in Romsey.

‘As I left Fareham and got to the top of the roundabout I had no idea how bad it was. It seemed like normal traffic to start with but when the light went green and nobody was moving I knew something was wrong.

‘I could see a whole load of emergency vehicles on the M27. It was a bit insane.

‘There were at least two or three fire engines that went hurtling through the traffic.’

He added: ‘It’s one of the worst crashes I’ve come across directly.’

Delays of up to 90 minutes have been reported.

Fire crews stood down at 8.51am.