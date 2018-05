Have your say

Traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass is returning to normal after an earlier accident involving a car near Stockbridge roundabout.

One carriageway was partially blocked following the accident on the westbound between Whyke Road (B2145) and Stockbridge Road (A286).

Travel was affected from Westhampnett to Emsworth.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said there was no record of officers attending the scene.